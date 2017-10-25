Ibrahim Alhassan ‘Muazzam’ scores again for Austria Wien – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Ibrahim Alhassan 'Muazzam' scores again for Austria Wien
Ibrahim Alhassan 'Muazzam' scored his second goal for Austria Wien in the third round of the cup against local rivals Rapid Wien. 'Muazzam' pulled his team back with a 51st minute equaliser. The FC Hearts star has previously opened his goals account in …
