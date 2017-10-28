Ibrahimovic Ready To Share Load With Lukaku

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is more than happy to have Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United and share the goalscoring load with him.

The Belgium international attacker joined United for £75 million and has paid dividends with 11 goals in 14 matches, 7 in the PL.

And Ibrahimovic who scored 28 goals in his first United season, says he is pleased to have him at the club and is ready to fight for his place.

“I’m part of the team, I bring my qualities the day I come back and am able to play. I bring my spirit, my mental part, my experience, and my qualities,” Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

“The team is stronger this season. Lukaku is in the team scoring a lot of goals, and he is making the job easier for me, because last year when we were playing we could not change that role.

“We had one scoring the goals, and doing that job, and there were no variations for the coach. This season it is easier. Lukaku is only positive, because he makes my ‘comeback’ less pressured, it gives me a lot of time, and I’m happy for that.

“The more time I get, the better it gets. He’s scoring his goals and doing what he needs to do. When I come back, the coach is there, we will see how things go.

“I think I have a lot to bring. Now I have been off for six months, how much more it will be we don’t know, but trust me when I come back I will be motivated. Very hungry.”

The post Ibrahimovic Ready To Share Load With Lukaku appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

