ICSAN addresses social, economic woes in confab

By Yinka Ajayi

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, ICSAN, has said it will use its forthcoming annual conference to address the challenge of accountability and sustainability through corporate governance.

ICSAN President, Samuel Kolawole, who disclosed this in Lagos, said: “We directed our bearing on Nigeria’s contemporary socio-economic reality because we know the significance of corporate governance.

“With the conference billed for October 26 and 27, we intend to generate blueprints on how Nigeria can navigate her socio-economic route with com-pass of good governance.”

The conference will be chaired by Chief Kola Jamodu, Chairman of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, while Mr. Ifie Sekibo, MD of Heritage Bank, will be the Keynote Speaker.

He added that Nigerians that had made their marks through significant contribution to corporate governance and administration in Nigeria will be honoured.

The post ICSAN addresses social, economic woes in confab appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

