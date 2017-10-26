I’d rather have porch pirates steal my sponges than let Amazon in my house

Amazon has launched Amazon Key, a service that allows delivery couriers to enter your home to deliver packages. A neat idea, but how much of our safety and security are we willing to give up for convenience?

