MP should be punished for harassing official, demands IEBC – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

The Standard

MP should be punished for harassing official, demands IEBC
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned the alleged harassment of its official by Kandara MP Alice Wahome. In a statement on Saturday, IEBC Wahome termed the harassment of area returning officer Martin Malonza …
IEBC wants Kandara MP Alice Wahome punished over harassment of its officialCapital FM Kenya
IEBC condemns harassment of its Returning Officer by Kandara MP Alice WahomeThe Standard
IEBC wants MP Alice Wahome punished for harassing officerNairobi News
ZIPO.CO.KE –TUKO.CO.KE
all 12 news articles »

