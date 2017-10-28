MP should be punished for harassing official, demands IEBC – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
The Standard
|
MP should be punished for harassing official, demands IEBC
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned the alleged harassment of its official by Kandara MP Alice Wahome. In a statement on Saturday, IEBC Wahome termed the harassment of area returning officer Martin Malonza …
IEBC wants Kandara MP Alice Wahome punished over harassment of its official
IEBC condemns harassment of its Returning Officer by Kandara MP Alice Wahome
IEBC wants MP Alice Wahome punished for harassing officer
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!