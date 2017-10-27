IEBC Estimates total Turn Out for Thursday’s Election at 6.5 Million Voters – Mwakilishi.com
Mwakilishi.com
IEBC Estimates total Turn Out for Thursday's Election at 6.5 Million Voters
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says that it estimates the total voter turnout for October 26th repeat presidential election at around 6.5 million voters. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said latest figures calculated from …
Kenya: IEBC Has 36854 Results From 40883 Polling Stations
IEBC has 36769 forms 34A on public portal – Chebukati
Chebukati: Voter turnout closer to 30pc than 48pc “best estimate”
