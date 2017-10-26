Voter turnout in Kenya’s marred presidential election rerun pegged at 48% – africanews
|
africanews
|
Voter turnout in Kenya's marred presidential election rerun pegged at 48%
africanews
Kenya's electoral commission has announced an estimated 48 percent voter turnout after the country's presidential election rerun which was marred by opposition boycott, protests and deadly clashes. The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
