Ignore the naysayers, Uhuru will get the full mandate of the people – The Standard
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Ignore the naysayers, Uhuru will get the full mandate of the people
The Standard
All indicators are that Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta will be validly re-elected the fourth President of the Republic of Kenya on Thursday with a projected 80 per cent first round win and having garnered at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in more than 35 …
Young couple gifts Uhuru with a birthday cake on his birthday as he turns 56
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!