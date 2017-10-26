Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ignore the naysayers, Uhuru will get the full mandate of the people – The Standard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Ignore the naysayers, Uhuru will get the full mandate of the people
The Standard
All indicators are that Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta will be validly re-elected the fourth President of the Republic of Kenya on Thursday with a projected 80 per cent first round win and having garnered at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in more than 35
Young couple gifts Uhuru with a birthday cake on his birthday as he turns 56TUKO.CO.KE

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.