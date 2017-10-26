IGP calls for more support to fight cyber crime – Myjoyonline.com
IGP calls for more support to fight cyber crime
The Inspector General of Police has bemoaned Ghana's efforts, especially the corporate world in fighting cybercrime which has become one of the prevalent crimes in the country. David Asante-Apeatu observes many institutions in the country are either …
