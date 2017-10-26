IGP exposed Buhari’s wife, others – Misau

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – MORE wounds are opening up in the lingering quagmire between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris and Senator Isah Hamma Misau, APC, Bauchi Central as the latter has again raised fresh allegations against the former.

This time, Senator Isa Hamma Misau has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was the mastermind of the leaked documents which exposed the President’s wife, Mrs. Aisha Buhari and not him.

In a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, Senator Misau said that his comment on approval of two jeeps by the IGP for the president’s wife, was in reference to court documents filed in the charge against him by the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation.

According to him, “the said documents which form part of the proof of evidence to the charge are correspondence between the Inspector General of Police and the following: the President and C-in-C of the Federation; The Chief of Staff to the President; the Director, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies; the ADC to the Wife of. The President; and the Chief Personal Security Officer to the President.”

The Senator however accused the IGP of blackmailing the President’s wife and other high ranking personalities by deliberately and unethically exposing their correspondences.

Misau’s statement read,”it was indeed a shock to me, as am sure it is to other Nigerians to see such private and confidential documents with all the minutes of the President and other top government officials carelessly displayed in the public by the Inspector General of Police in manifest breach of official secrecy.

“The motive for displaying these documents is no doubt suspicious given that they have little or no bearing on the matter of inappropriate practices within the Police.

“My submission before the Senate Ad hoc Committee was simply to call the attention of members as well as the general public to how the IGP is unethically dropping names through filing of secret documents so as to rope these top ranking innocent personalities into the case.

“The IGP is the one who submitted the official documents mentioning the names of respected personalities, not me. I believe I need to make this clarification.”

A copy of the document filed in court by the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation, which was made available to Journalists showed that the request for a Sienna vehicle and a Toyota Hiace Bus for the first lady was indeed addressed to Ibrahim Idris and signed by the ADC to the President’s Wife, SP Sani Baba-Inna.

The request which was contained in letter which was dated January 17, 2017, was officially approved the following day by the IGP in a handwritten minute approving the purchase of two jeeps

The post IGP exposed Buhari’s wife, others – Misau appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

