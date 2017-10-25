IGP, Okiro, Misau face Senate C’ttee today

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— FOLLOWING allegations against him on corruption, nepotism, misuse of office, misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion, posting of senior officers by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamman Misau (APC, Bauchi Central), the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris will today appear before the Senate Ad-hoc Committee to formally defend himself.

IGP Idris, who will appear before the committee at 2pm today, is expected to address the committee as well as give answers to questions from members.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Chief Mike Okiro, has also been invited to appear before the committee today.

Senator Misau, who raised the allegations against the Inspector- General of Police, is also expected to appear before the committee.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Chairman of the Adhoc Committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena, APC, Edo North, said: “ The Inspector- General Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris; Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Mike Okiro and Senator Isah Hamman Misau will all appear before the committee tomorrow (today) to answer to questions that will come up and thereafter, we take the next step of action.”

The meeting for today was also slated in yesterday’s Order Paper.

The meeting of the committee with Senator Misau was earlier scheduled for yesterday, but was put off because Senator Alimikhena had other engagements outside Abuja.

Also, some members of the committee on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had to attend the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza.

It would be recalled that there was a new dimension to the lingering disagreement between the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, and Senator Isah Hamman Misau, APC, Bauchi Central, penultimate week when the Senate put up a committee to begin a holistic probe into allegations of corruption, nepotism, and misuse of office against the police chief.

The Senate is also investigating Idris on alleged misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion, posting of senior officers and claims that he impregnated a female police officer.

Other members of the committee are Senators Joshua Lidani, PDP, Gombe South; Binta Masi Garba, APC, Adamawa North; Suleiman Hunkuyi, APC, Kaduna North; Nelson Effiong, APC, Akwa Ibom South: Obinna Ogba, PDP, Ebonyi Central; Duro Faseyi, PDP, Ekiti North and AbdulAziz Murtala Nyako.

