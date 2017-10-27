IGP reacts to Senator Misau allegation of presenting cars to Aisha Buhari

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, replied to the allegation made against him on Thursday that he released two cars for the security of the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, and not for her personal use as alleged by the lawmaker representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau. Idris, who spoke …

The post IGP reacts to Senator Misau allegation of presenting cars to Aisha Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

