IGP Sends Special Unit After Vandals Of Electricity Installations – CHANNELS TELEVISION

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has established a specialised crime prevention unit to curb the activities of electricity installation vandals in the country. This was revealed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Commissioner of Police in …
