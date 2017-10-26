Iheanacho plots to compound Everton’s woes

• Gets new coach

By Monica Iheakam

Everton’s caretaker manager, David Unsworth could be made to swallow the bitter pill of defeat when he leads the club out in his first premier league game on sunday away to Leicester City.

This is going by the warning signals already being fired by Leicester’s Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho who is still basking in the euphoria of his goal in the 3-1 win against Leeds United FC in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night twitted yesterday that he is ready to bang in more goals.

“It was a great game and I’m happy to play 80 minutes and we’re happy to win the game and go to the next round. I’m happy to get my first goal and I hope there are many more to come in the future.”

Everton, early this week sacked their coach Ronald Koeman after the club suffered an embarrassing 2-5 home defeat against Arsenal to plunge into the relegation zone.

The club will on Sunday face Leicester away in what would be Unsworth’s first premiership baptism of fire.

Meanwhile, Former Southampton boss Claude Puel has been appointed as the new manager of Leicester City on a three-year contract.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since June following his sacking at St Mary’s despite finishing eighth in the Premier League and reaching the EFL Cup final.

Puel takes over from Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked from the post a week ago, while interim boss Michael Appleton will support the Frenchman as assistant manager.

Leicester City vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the official Leicester website: “When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the Board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the Club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit.

“Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive.

He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise.”

Puel, meanwhile, said: “It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own.

“The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

