Iheanacho to face former club in Carabao Cup Q/Final

Super Eagles and Leicester City trio, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa will play Manchester City in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup.

Iheanacho who joined Leicester from Manchester City opened his goal scoring account for the club in the Carabao Cup when they saw off Leeds United 3-1.

City who are yet to lose a game this term relied on penalties to defeat a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to Claudio Bravo’s heroics.

Ties will be played the week commencing 18th December.

Full quarter-final draw:

Leicester v CITY

Bristol City v Manchester United

Arsenal v West Ham

Chelsea v Bournemouth

The post Iheanacho to face former club in Carabao Cup Q/Final appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

