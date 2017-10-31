Pages Navigation Menu

Ijebu-Igbo boils over killing of RTEAN member

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—  Pandemonium  broke out in Ijebu – Igbo,  Ogun State, yesterday following a pre-dawn killing of a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria(RTEAN) identified as Seyi.

Vanguard gathered that angry residents and transporters as a early as  7am trooped out to  the popular Station road junction, shutting  down all activities in protest over Seyi’s  death.

It was further gathered that some traders were prevented from trading  as grieving mob chanted war songs.

Many residents scampered for safety  while a detachment of policemen from Ijebu – Igbo Divisional Police Headquarters battled to contain the situation.

Vanguard also gathered from a source  that Seyi, who was confirmed dead around 4:am yesterday,  was said to have been knocked down by hit and run vehicle around 2:am while loading his vehicle for a trip to Lagos.

The source added that as Seyi writhed in pains on the road, more vehicles ran over him many times until some parts of his body were dismembered, fuelling rage among members of RTEAN and some residents.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the death of the transport union member said the union officials often  go to a stand where traders sell animals’ skin (ponmo) to collect revenue.

Abimbola, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), added that it was while the member of RTEAN was trying to collect the said revenue that a vehicle conveying ponmo knocked him down leading to his death.

He explained that the disturbance in the town was the work of RTEAN members,  who were agitated over the death of their colleague, saying   the Police quickly took over the area and restored peace.

