Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ik Ogbonna Defends his Statement that Sleeping With Another woman is Not Cheating

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna was called out earlier today after he said when you sleep with Another woman who isn’t your wife, its not cheating, however reacting to statement on his IG Page, he said he stood by it and added that he hasn’t cheated on his wife of 2years.. see below! Continue from the …

The post Ik Ogbonna Defends his Statement that Sleeping With Another woman is Not Cheating appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.