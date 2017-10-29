Ikeja Hotels assures on dividends – Vanguard
Ikeja Hotels assures on dividends
Vanguard
Following more than five years of unpaid dividends to shareholders of Ikeja Hotels, owners of Sheraton Hotels, Lagos, Eniola Netufo, Chief Operating Officer of the hotels, has assured that the dividends would be paid. Speaking at the 40th Annual …
