‘I’ll Really Like To Work With Him, We’ll Make Something Really Nice’ – Asa On Collaborating With Wizkid – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
'I'll Really Like To Work With Him, We'll Make Something Really Nice' – Asa On Collaborating With Wizkid
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Shortly after the release of Asa's Bed of Stone album in 2015, Wizkid announced his desire to collaborate with Asa. A section of music fans laughed it off because according to them, 'Wizkid and Asa could not match because of the obvious difference in …
Asa Reveals She Would Like To Make A Song With Wizkid
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!