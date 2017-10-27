Pages Navigation Menu

I’m back to win the Premier League – Ibrahimovic – Goal.com

I'm back to win the Premier League – Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a return to action with Manchester United and is determined to win the Premier League, declaring: "I have come back to finish what I started." Ibrahimovic helped Untied to Community Shield, Europa League and EFL Cup glory
