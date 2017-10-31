Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I’m not invincible”- Simon Cowell reveals the real health reason behind his fall as he vows to take better care of himself for the sake of his son

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On Friday, Simon Cowell was forced to pull out of the first X Factor live shows after he suffered a terrifying fall down the stairs. Simon Cowell has now revealed his poor health was the reason behind the fall. Speaking to The Sun, the 58-year-old explained he had fainted due to “low blood pressure”. He vowed to start …

The post “I’m not invincible”- Simon Cowell reveals the real health reason behind his fall as he vows to take better care of himself for the sake of his son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.