I’m not the best Coach, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane does not believe he is the best Coach in the world despite scooping the FIFA Best Coach prize earlier this week.

The Frenchman indicated his lack of time in management as the main factor and reiterated how he does not like to talk about individual awards, emphasising it was a team effort.

“I accept the award and I think it was in recognition of the work we did last season,” Zidane told reporters ahead of his side’s Copa del Rey tie with Fuenlabrada, as reported by Diario AS.

“We’ve won many trophies together as a team and I’m very happy, also I’m not here to say that I don’t deserve it because of the achievements I think I do deserve it and I’m only too happy to accept it.

“But if you are asking whether I am the greatest Coach in the world, then I’ll answer no and that’s that, because I believe there are other Coaches who are better than me.

“If in 10 years from now I am still coaching and winning, we can talk about it then but right now I’m not the best in the world. Not that I’m bothered about it and I don’t really want to know anything about it.

“What concerns me is working hard and enjoying my job, I do not like to discuss these things.”

