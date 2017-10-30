IMF forecasts 3.4 percent economic growth for sub-Saharan Africa in 2018
Economic growth is expected to rise to 3.4 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 from 2.6 per cent in 2017, the IMF said in a report on Monday. The IMF, however, warned that rising debt and political risks in larger economies would weigh down future growth. The IMF said a good harvest and recovery […]
