IMF forecasts 3.4 percent economic growth for sub-Saharan Africa in 2018

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Economic growth is expected to rise to 3.4 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 from 2.6 per cent in 2017, the IMF said in a report on Monday. The IMF, however, warned that rising debt and political risks in larger economies would weigh down future growth. The IMF said a good harvest and recovery […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

