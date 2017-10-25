IMG hails new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland

By Tony Nwankwo

Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, has described the choice of Otunba Gani Adams as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as the beginning of a new dawn in Yoruba and Nigerian history.

In a congratulatory message by Comrade Joseph Evah, IMG national coordinator, the group said the new Aare Ona Kakanfo would strengthen the unity of Yoruba people with other ethnic groups in the country.

“The enthusiasm shown by the Yoruba across the South-West and beyond, following the announcement by the Alaafin, is a proof that Otunba Gani Adams is the right man for this historic and divine assignment. The giant strides of Adams during the June 12 struggle and his vision to make Yoruba the leading culture in Africa and in global affairs, after that struggle, is today clearly inscribed in the hearts of every Yoruba man and woman,” the message said.

