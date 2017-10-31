Impact of GST on India’s ranking will be seen next year: Junaid Ahmad – The Hindu
|
The Indian Express
|
Impact of GST on India's ranking will be seen next year: Junaid Ahmad
The Hindu
The World Bank Group on Tuesday released its latest Doing Business report that assessed reforms implemented in 190 countries from June 2, 2016 to June 1, 2017. India was ranked 100th among 190 countries, up from 130th last year. In an interview to The …
Ease of doing business: Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform, Transform' propels India to 100th rank
India can be among World Bank top 50 on doing business: Arun Jaitley
India jumps 30 notches to 100th place in 'ease of doing biz'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!