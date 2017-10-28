The most important thing in your relationship is not love

“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” ―Friedrich Nietzsche

In our culture we see love as the ultimate goal in life. We celebrate it, yearn for it and believe that once we find it, life will be easier, more beautiful and better.

Our stories, our history is filled with great stories of love, we celebrate Romeo and Juliet, idolize the love story in Titanic, filled up our lives with beautiful melodies of love song, yet our lives and relationship still lack that vibes of joy and fulfilment.

We’ve seen people stroll to the altar together “all in the name of love” just to end up divorce few days after.

“I love you” is a general melody but does it really work that way?

John Lenon in 1967 wrote a popular love song title “All you need is love” but he beats up his two wives, abandon his son and verbally abuse his Jewish manager.

What went wrong? You may wonder.

We did a lot of research and discover that this three things are more important in your relationship than love.

Yes, Love may have brought you together, but without this three things , you will struggle in your relationship.

1. Communication.

“I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening.” – Larry King

Open and honest communication should be a part of any ideal relationship.

If something is bothering you, talk about it. Keeping it to yourself will only worsen it.

Be honest, Listen, show you care and do not attack when communicating with your partner.

Try as much as you can to ignore the past or misleading issues, mind your language Sometimes the truth hurts, but it’s the key to a healthy relationship. Admit that you aren’t always perfect and apologize when you should instead of making excuses. You will feel better and it will help strengthen your relationship.

2. Trust

“The glue that holds all relationships together–including the relationship between the leader and the led–is trust, and trust is based on integrity.” –Brian Tracy.

Trust is always the hardest part in any relationship , because if you have been led down before, reconstructing that trust again is not always easy. Trust in a relationship is not all about infidelity but there are so many little things that may cause trust issues in a relationship. Work on building trust in your relationship and you will enjoy your relationship.

