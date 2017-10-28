Improved Zimbabwe hopes to avoid whitewash – International Cricket Council
Improved Zimbabwe hopes to avoid whitewash
After a comfortable win in the first Test in Bulawayo, Windies will be brimming with confidence when it locks horns with Zimbabwe in the second Test at the same venue, starting on Sunday (October 29). Zimbabwe was fairly competitive in its first Test …
