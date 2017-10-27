In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay
Business Insider
NAIROBI (Reuters) – It had all the trappings of a proper polling station – ballot-boxes, pots of indelible ink, registration lists and a dozen election officials dutifully seated behind school desks. The only things missing were the voters. In Nairobi …
Feature: Kenyans wish repeat presidential polls could end well despite boycotts, low voter turnout
Grey skies and stench of teargas mark vote in Kenya slums
Death toll from Kenya poll violence rises to three
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!