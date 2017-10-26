Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay – TODAYonline

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TODAYonline

In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay
TODAYonline
Opposition supporters throw stones at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. Photo: Reuters. mail · Tweet · Share. Published: 1:20 AM, October 27, 2017. Updated: 3:00 AM, October 27, 2017. NAIROBI – It had all the trappings of a proper
Man shot dead, three injured in NairobiDaily Nation
Running battles in Kibera after youths seal off Olympic School – PHOTOSNairobi News

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.