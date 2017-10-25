In stunning rebuke of Trump, two GOP senators accuse him of undermining American values – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
In stunning rebuke of Trump, two GOP senators accuse him of undermining American values
Los Angeles Times
President Trump on Tuesday endured one of the most searing rebukes of a chief executive by members of his own party in modern history, with one Republican senator accusing him of “debasing” the nation and another declaring he would rather retire than …
GOP senators' struggle: Speak out against Trump, or achieve something for their silence
Senior Republican feuds with Trump, saying he's 'debasing our nation'
Trump's day of unity turns into GOP crackup
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!