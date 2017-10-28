Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Independence: Spanish flag taken down in Catalan towns

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Several Catalan towns have taken down Spanish flags on Friday. This was after the region’s parliament voted in favour of independence from Spain. Spain’s flags were taken down in towns such as Sabadell, Catalonia’s fifth-largest city, and of Girona, whose former mayor is Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont. Similar actions were taken in other municipalities such […]

Independence: Spanish flag taken down in Catalan towns

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.