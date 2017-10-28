Independence: Spanish flag taken down in Catalan towns

Several Catalan towns have taken down Spanish flags on Friday. This was after the region’s parliament voted in favour of independence from Spain. Spain’s flags were taken down in towns such as Sabadell, Catalonia’s fifth-largest city, and of Girona, whose former mayor is Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont. Similar actions were taken in other municipalities such […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

