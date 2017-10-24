Indian Man Sets Family Ablaze Over Crippling Debt – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Indian Man Sets Family Ablaze Over Crippling Debt
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Indian police arrested a loan shark Tuesday after an impoverished labourer burdened with debt doused himself and his family in kerosene and set them alight, killing his wife and two daughters. The man remains in a critical condition with serious burns …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!