Indian navy approves new mission-based deployment plan – Xinhua

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World


The Statesman

Indian navy approves new mission-based deployment plan
Xinhua
NEW DELHI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) — The Indian navy has approved a new mission-based deployment plan that involves deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications, state-run All India Radio (AIR) said Thursday.
