Indian navy approves new mission-based deployment plan – Xinhua
|
The Statesman
|
Indian navy approves new mission-based deployment plan
Xinhua
NEW DELHI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) — The Indian navy has approved a new mission-based deployment plan that involves deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications, state-run All India Radio (AIR) said Thursday.
Criminals are migrating to the water space- CNS
Sitharaman emphasis for water warriors to be strong & vigilant at sea
Indian Navy unveils plan to counter China's growing assertiveness
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!