Indonesian Bitcoin Exchanges Close Down amidst Regulatory Pressure

While Bitcoin continues to rise in terms of market value and spread in terms of awareness and usage in many different countries, things aren’t going so well for it over in Indonesia. As of today, the local regulator has influenced two major Bitcoin payment platforms to shut themselves down, as it does not recognize Bitcoin … Continue reading Indonesian Bitcoin Exchanges Close Down amidst Regulatory Pressure

The post Indonesian Bitcoin Exchanges Close Down amidst Regulatory Pressure appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

