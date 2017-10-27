Pages Navigation Menu

Injured Harry Kane To Miss Man Utd Clash

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of his side’s trip to Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury. Kane scored twice as Spurs beat Liverpool 4-1 on Sunday, before being substituted in the 88th minute. The 24-year-old is the leading Premier League scorer this season with eight goals. “The doctor and medical…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

