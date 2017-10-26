Innovation for climate-smart agric key to ending hunger – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Innovation for climate-smart agric key to ending hunger
NewsDay
NAIROBI — Some parts of Kenya are reeling from the effects of probably the worst drought in the last 20 years. With nearly 3,4 million people food insecure, Kenya's food security prognosis looks gloomy, with climate change and natural resource …
Invest in food security and rural development
Hunger versus death!
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!