Insecurity: ‘Join the fight, Dogara charges royal fathers, religious leaders’

Oct 31, 2017

HOUSE of Representatives has said that religious and traditional institutions were key to fighting insecurity in Nigeria. The legislature, which noted particularly the challenging arms proliferation and urgent steps required to monitor the menace, stated at a workshop on security capacity building in Abuja, that it was imperative that traditional rulers and church leaders led […]

