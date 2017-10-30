“Instead Of Nigerian Pastors To Debunk My Stance On Tithing, They’re Busy Hacking My Account” – Daddy Freeze Alleges.

Media Personality and Nigerian pastors critic, Daddy Freeze has accused Nigerian pastors of hacking his Instagram account. This comes after the controversial OAP, known for always lashing out at Nigerian Pastors, lost his Instagram account to hackers. A quick check on Instagram shows that his page has been wiped clean, and no longer available. He’s …

