Institute of Shipping honours Amaechi, Bello, others – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Institute of Shipping honours Amaechi, Bello, others
Guardian (blog)
Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) is set to honour the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council, Hassan Bello and other top players in the Nigerian maritime and allied sectors with a merit award.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!