Insurance contributes less than 1% to Nigeria’s GDP — Business Lawyer – Vanguard
|
Reinsurance News
|
Insurance contributes less than 1% to Nigeria's GDP — Business Lawyer
Vanguard
The contribution of insurance to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is less than one per cent, a business lawyer, Mr Dominic Ochaba, said on Thursday in Lagos. Ichaba, who spoke at the First Annual Seminar of the Nigerian Bar Association Session on …
Agricultural insurance needed in underdeveloped Nigerian market: Reports
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!