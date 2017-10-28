Insurance: Solution to incessant building collapse— Lekki County boss

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Otunba Olumide Osunsina, the Managing Director of Megamound Investment Limited, Lekki, has called on real estate developers to take necessary steps to forestall any reoccurrence of building collapse in the state. Receiving a delegation of Executives of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South-West Zone during a courtesy visit to his Lekki office, he advised that a construction work must be insured to forestall building collapse.

While acknowledging the delegation’s goodwill, Otunba Osunsina, lamented the incessant cases of building collapse in the state, adding that the model in England was the best and if applied in the country, it would go a long way to put a permanent stop to the disturbing issue.

“In England, if you submit a building plan, you go ahead to insure it and once it is insured, the insurance company takes it upon itself to supervise every stage of the construction, thereby taking responsibility for whatever happens”, he said.

Chairman of REDAN, South-West, Barrister Taiwo Ogunbodede, said the association chose to visit the Lekki County boss because of his pedigree and position as a top estate developer in the country.

