Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Internal democracy, transparency will return PDP to power – Chairman

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the Sokoto State Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday says the party must strength internal democracy and ensure transparent dealings, so as to return to power in 2019.

Milgoma made the remark while handing over the party’s flag to Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware, the PDP candidate for Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled for Oct. 28.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He said the party had embarked on peace building so as to resolve differences among its loyalists especially at the grassroots level, adding that the effort had yielded result as more supporters have trooped into the party.

He expressed optimism that PDP would win the bye-election because of the candidate’s records of achievements and party’s popularity in the state.

The chairman called on the electorates to vote PDP in the bye-election, so as to make a difference and ensure the advancement of their interests.

The party’s state secretary, Alhaji Kabir Aliyu, stressed that the party would ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in future elections as it would have no anointed candidate.

In his address, Bello-Kware, the PDP candidate pledged “active representation and sponsorship of laws beneficial to the people.”

He called on stakeholders to ensure transparency in the election and cautioned youths and politicians against all forms of violence during the exercise.

Others who spoke at the rally included the PDP chairmen of Wamakko and Kware local government areas, Alhaji Umar Gadafshi and Alhaji Muhammadu Da’ali respectively, who pledged to embark on grassroots campaign to woo voters ahead of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election was scheduled following the death of the former lawmaker, Alhaji Muhammadu Wamakko, who died in July.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.