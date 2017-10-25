Internal democracy, transparency will return PDP to power – Chairman



Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the Sokoto State Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday says the party must strength internal democracy and ensure transparent dealings, so as to return to power in 2019.

Milgoma made the remark while handing over the party’s flag to Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware, the PDP candidate for Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency bye-election scheduled for Oct. 28.

He said the party had embarked on peace building so as to resolve differences among its loyalists especially at the grassroots level, adding that the effort had yielded result as more supporters have trooped into the party.

He expressed optimism that PDP would win the bye-election because of the candidate’s records of achievements and party’s popularity in the state.

The chairman called on the electorates to vote PDP in the bye-election, so as to make a difference and ensure the advancement of their interests.

The party’s state secretary, Alhaji Kabir Aliyu, stressed that the party would ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in future elections as it would have no anointed candidate.

In his address, Bello-Kware, the PDP candidate pledged “active representation and sponsorship of laws beneficial to the people.”

He called on stakeholders to ensure transparency in the election and cautioned youths and politicians against all forms of violence during the exercise.

Others who spoke at the rally included the PDP chairmen of Wamakko and Kware local government areas, Alhaji Umar Gadafshi and Alhaji Muhammadu Da’ali respectively, who pledged to embark on grassroots campaign to woo voters ahead of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bye-election was scheduled following the death of the former lawmaker, Alhaji Muhammadu Wamakko, who died in July.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

