Interview with Vladimir Gorbunov, CCO and Co-Founder of Crypterium

WE’RE GOING TO BE THE JP MORGAN OF CRYPTOBANKS Your team just got back from the CoinAgenda conference in Las Vegas. What were you expecting from the trip, and did the reality meet your expectations? CoinAgenda is a very important event for us. In past years it’s seen the start of such important projects as … Continue reading Interview with Vladimir Gorbunov, CCO and Co-Founder of Crypterium

The post Interview with Vladimir Gorbunov, CCO and Co-Founder of Crypterium appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

