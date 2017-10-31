Pages Navigation Menu

Inventor confesses to Dismembering Journalist’s Body but says he didn’t Kill Her

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Peter Madsen, an inventor, has admitted to dismembering the body of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, before throwing the body parts out to sea. According to Guardian, Madsen, in his initial statement to the police, had said he dropped Wall off on land after he gave her an interview the previous day. Madsen, who intentionally sank his […]

