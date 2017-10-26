Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SEC’s forensic audit: Oando shareholders to bear N160m bill – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

SEC's forensic audit: Oando shareholders to bear N160m bill
Vanguard
Shareholders of Oando Plc are likely to bear the cost of the forensic audit that Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has recommended after its long investigation into a petition filed by Ansbury Inc and AlhajiDahiru Mangal against the company.
Oando chairman accuses SEC of biasThe Punch
Investors strike 14 deals as Oando remains on technical suspensionThe Nation Newspaper
Oando heads to court, kicks against forensic auditTheCable

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.