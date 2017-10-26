Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB proscription: Trial judge accused of bias

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

PRO-BIAFRA group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused Justice Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who granted the proscription order banning IPOB as a terrorist organisation, of being biased. The group alleged that it took the judge only 30 minutes to grant the proscription order, but pointed out that 25 days later, the […]

