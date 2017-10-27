Is M.I Abaga a False Prophet?

Last weekend, MI Abaga caused a stir with the release of a new single titled ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives’. You can call it an open rebuke or an attempt by MI to reignite Nigerian hip-hop but the content of this song has triggered mixed reactions from both fellow rappers and followers of …

The post Is M.I Abaga a False Prophet? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

