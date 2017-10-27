Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is M.I Abaga a False Prophet?

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Last weekend, MI Abaga caused a stir with the release of a new single titled ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives’. You can call it an open rebuke or an attempt by MI to reignite Nigerian hip-hop but the content of this song has triggered mixed reactions from both fellow rappers and followers of …

The post Is M.I Abaga a False Prophet? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.