Is Sisulu really fit to lead the ANC?

Independent Online

Lindiwe Sisulu, one of eight in a mixed bag of contenders and pretenders for ANC high office in its 54th Elective Conference, recently unleashed an attack on the ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. It came littered with blame, accusations …

SABC News Live Blog: 29 October 2017 South African Broadcasting Corporation



all 6 news articles »