Is This The Most Ridiculous Penalty You’ve Ever Seen? [Video]

Penalty shootouts are pretty heartbreaking affairs, 120 minutes of footie decided from the spot always leaving one side feeling hard done by.

Take for example the Thai U-18s cup match between Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong, which had finished 2-2 after extra time.

The penalty shootout was eventually settled 20-19, which is virtually unheard of, but it’s this kick below that has grabbed international attention.

Knowing that a miss would put Bangkok Sports Club out of the tournament, here’s this chap’s monthly allotment of luck all in one go:

Insert comment about counting chickens and eggs hatching.

The penalty taker’s team ended up victorious, in case you were wondering.

While you’re here a reminder that this goal below, scored by Baroka FC keeper Oscarine Masuluke, was beaten to the Puskas Award for best goal of the year by Olivier Giroud:

ROBBED.

