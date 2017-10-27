ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack That Killed 8 Nigerian Soldiers In Yobe

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an attack on Tuesday which led to the death of eight soldiers in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

The incident also led to the death of a civilian, while five other persons sustained injuries.

In a statement, which it issued on Thursday, the terrorist group, which Boko Haram pledged alliance to about two years ago, narrated how its militants orchestrated the attack.

“The fighters took three four-wheel-drive vehicles and others mounted with rifles and heavy weaponry and various ammunition,” the statement said.

Reuters reports that the Islamic death cult however did not nourish its claim with sufficient evidence.

Speaking on the incident, a resident of Sassawa village – where the attack occurred – said the insurgents broke into shops and took away food items.

“The boys (insurgents) had a field day. After the attack, they forced many shops and stores open and carted food items away,” he had said.

Also, spokesman of 3 division military base in Damaturu, Kayode Ogunsanya, said there was casualty on both sides, but he could not ascertain the number.

"There was casualty on both sides but I cannot ascertain the number. Men on ground had repelled the attack," Ogunsanya had said.

Also, spokesman of 3 division military base in Damaturu, Kayode Ogunsanya, said there was casualty on both sides, but he could not ascertain the number.

“There was casualty on both sides but I cannot ascertain the number. Men on ground had repelled the attack,” Ogunsanya had said.

This is the first time that ISIS will take full responsibility for an attack in Nigeria.

